St. Johns County neighborhood left without lights from storm, tornado warning aftermath

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of severe storms moved through southern Duval County and St. Johns County Sunday evening.

Residents on Fruit Cove Road experienced a power outage after the storm. Neighbors said power probably wouldn’t be restored until midnight.

While Duval County did receive some of the storm’s effects, St. Johns County received the worst of it. The storms also produced a tornado warning for both counties. The tornadic activity was detected by radar just after 5:30 p.m.

News4JAX didn’t confirm a tornado touched down, but there were reports and videos of fallen trees and standing water on roadways due to the storm’s aftermath.

Lisa Bell and her son Nick Bell live on Fruit Cove Road.

Lisa told us that she was walking her dogs because her electricity was out from the storm.

“No power. Nobody’s got it. It was super windy,” Lisa Bell said.

Nick Bell said he heard a loud “boom and crash” during the storm.

“It was all kinds of lightning, let me tell you,” Nick Bell said.

While on the scene, News4JAX saw JEA working on power lines.

Lisa said the people who had power in the area were using their generators.

“You can hear all the generators as we’re walking the dogs before the next rain,” Lisa Bell said.

Lisa Bell said the power usually always goes out on her street when there’s a storm.

“Usually we’re out for two weeks if it’s a hurricane because we have all the power lines about the ground,” Lisa Bell said.