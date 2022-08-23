26-year-old killed, others left in serious condition after wrong-way crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old was killed following a wrong-wrong way crash Monday night in Clay County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling north close to 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301. An SUV was traveling south on the same highway when the sedan crossed over the median into southbound traffic, FHP said.

It is unclear why the car veered into the southbound lanes.

FHP said the car collided with the front of the SUV causing both vehicles to spin out on the road, the report stated. The driver and the passenger of the sedan were both wearing seatbelts. The 26-year-old passenger died from her injuries.

The passenger and driver in the SUV were also wearing their seatbelts and suffered serious injuries.