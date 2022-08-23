Flagler County babysitter accused of sex crimes against two children arrested in West Virginia

PALM COAST, Fla. – A man accused of sex crimes against two children under 12 years old in Palm Coast was arrested in West Virginia by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Sharp, 21, was arrested Aug. 13 on a felony warrant.

Detectives believe Sharp performed sex acts on the younger of the two victims multiple times over the course of a year at the victim’s Palm Coast home while babysitting the child.

Sharp is also accused of forcing a female child and an older male child to perform acts on each other while he watched.

Sharp is now facing three felony charges, including sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age. That charge was the basis for the first arrest warrant, FCSO said. Two additional charges were filed on Monday by FCSO and are principal to sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age and principal to lewd & lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years of age.

More charges may be filed in the future, FCSO said.

Sharp is currently held without bond at a West Virginia jail and will remain there until he is extradited.

Sharp has no prior criminal record in Flagler County.