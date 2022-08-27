Lucky listener rides away with new Chevy Equinox after WQIK, Nimnicht Chevrolet contest

Ashley from the Southside waited for over 100 people’s names to be drawn ahead of her before she learned she was the winner!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One lucky radio listener revved up their summer Saturday with a brand new car!

WQIK and Nimnicht Chevrolet teamed up to give away the Chevy Equinox.

Participants had to listen all summer to 99.1 WQIK to win a key that would put them in the running to show up at Nimnicht Chevrolet Saturday for a chance to win the SUV crossover.

Then WQIK did a reverse drawing where the winner would be the last person picked.

And her joy could not be contained. She jumped up and down, waved her arms and cried when she learned the news.

A very happy Ashley later posed for a victory photo with John Scott, Robbie Rose and the 99.1 WQIK crew.

A very happy Ashley later posed for a victory photo with John Scott, Robbie Rose and the 99.1 WQIK crew. (Provided by WQIK)

Congrats, Ashley, and drive safe!