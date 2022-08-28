JSO: 3 shootings over the weekend leave 1 in critical condition, 1 hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were shot in three separate shootings leaving one in critical condition and another injured on over the weekend, JSO said.

Two people were shot in two separate incidents early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound near I-295 and Wilson Boulevard, according to JSO.

The victim was driving his car when he was shot, JSO said. Investigators say a suspect has not been named.

Another shooting was reported at approximately 3 a.m. near Tisons Bluff Road. Officers responded to reports of a person shot in their home.

They found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

On Saturday, officers spoke with a man who was shot and being treated at the hospital. According to police, that shooting happened near North Main and West 44th Street.

There are no details on any suspects in all of the shootings. JSO said all three shootings appear to be isolated incidents.