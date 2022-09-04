Naval Station Mayport hosts job fair at UNF for military members, families

Military service members will have an opportunity to land a new job this week. Naval Station Mayport is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

More than 90 businesses are looking for new employees this week.

Active duty military members, veterans and even their spouses and family members can put their resumes in at the event.

Navy Veteran Arthur Gore served for 26 years before retiring from the Navy in 2011. He says these kinds of events have helped him along the way.

“I attended numerous job fairs and there Where a lot of opportunities at each job fair. Every career field from different walks of life are out there,” Gore said.

There are usually two of these job fairs every year.

It’s tri-base, it’s military members and their families who can participate from Naval Station Mayport, NAS Jax and Kingsbay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia.

Gore says a big part of this is networking.

“Some people attend job fairs without knowing what they want to do or knowing what career path they want to choose. They go to a career job fair and they meet people, and it sometimes gives them an idea of what they would want to do,” Gore said.

Gore now works on base in Mayport with service members and their families, informing them of resources available to them as they transition out of active duty.

“We talk about résumé writing, we help them write their resumes, we talk about the Labor force, what is out there and what is available and the job market itself,” he said.

The job fair will be at UNF’s Adam W. Herbert University Center on Wednesday morning starting at 9 a.m.