Driver crashes into patrol car in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A driver hit a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office patrol Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A driver of a white pickup truck was stopped on US Highway 90 at the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive at 8:30 p.m., waiting to make a left turn, FHP said.

FHP said the driver of the pickup truck drove through the intersection in the path of oncoming eastbound traffic. The patrol SUV was traveling east on US Highway 90.

The front of the truck collided with the driver’s side of the sheriff’s office patrol vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts when the crash occurred and suffered minor injuries.