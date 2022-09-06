75 guns stolen from cars in St. Johns County this year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for residents.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a total of 75 guns have been stolen from 48 different cars in the county so far this year.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman noted that 46 out of those 48 cars were unlocked.

“So it makes it easy. Some of these guys that call themselves thieves are lazy, and they take advantage of unlocked cars. It’s easy in and easy out,” said Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division Director Scott Beaver. “So help us do our jobs, and if you would just please, please lock your cars, make sure that your valuables are taken inside.”

Anyone who had a firearm stolen from their car is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.