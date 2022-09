JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 23-year-old woman.

Selina Hampton, who has autism, was last seen riding a black scooter in front of her home near Hodges and Atlantic Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hampton is 5′4″ with brown/red short hair. She was last seen wearing a gray or white sparkly sweater and flower print leggings.

Anyone who has information about where Hampton may be is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.