Ex-Jacksonville Beach city attorney pleads guilty to reduced charge of child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville Beach city attorney, who offered to resign following his arrest in March 2021 on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation, pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of child abuse, court documents show.

Christopher Ambrosio was sentenced to probation and has to enroll in a treatment program. The family of the victim gave its approval to the plea agreement. He is to have no contact with her or other minors.

It’s unclear what the Florida Bar will do regarding his law license, as he is now a convicted felon.