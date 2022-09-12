AAA: Florida gas prices sink to seven month lows

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Gasoline prices are sliding back toward the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday.

Gas prices are now on a 2-week streak of declines, falling a total of 17 cents. Despite a brief 9-cent uptick in late August, pump prices have largely declined throughout the summer. Drivers are now paying $1.44 per gallon less than what they paid in mid-June. That amounts to an average savings of nearly $22 on a full tank of gas.

“The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Unless fundamentals shift, Florida’s average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week.”

