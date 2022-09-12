78º

LIVE

Local News

AAA: Florida gas prices sink to seven month lows

News4JAX Staff

Tags: Florida, AAA, Money
A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Gasoline prices are sliding back toward the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Florida gas prices declined again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday.

Gas prices are now on a 2-week streak of declines, falling a total of 17 cents. Despite a brief 9-cent uptick in late August, pump prices have largely declined throughout the summer. Drivers are now paying $1.44 per gallon less than what they paid in mid-June. That amounts to an average savings of nearly $22 on a full tank of gas.

“The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Unless fundamentals shift, Florida’s average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week.”

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Tallahassee ($3.58), Naples ($3.53)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.25), Pensacola ($3.27), Panama City ($3.33)

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.