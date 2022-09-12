77º

LIVE

Local News

Clay County deputies search for missing teen

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Clay County
Charles Rowe (WJXT)

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Sunday evening.

Charles Rowe was last seen leaving a home on Spinnaker Ct around 6 p.m. in the Middleburg area. Deputies say Rowe was wearing a blue shirt with a chicken on the back and brown and blue striped shorts.

If you have any information on the teenager’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264 6512. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip via the app.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.