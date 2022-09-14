Power outages planned for parts of Magnolia Point in Clay County

As part of its work to improve the electric utility infrastructure in Magnolia Point, the city of Green Cove Springs says power outages are planned in some residential areas Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the outage in Magnolia Point will begin at 8 a.m. and last for a maximum of two hours. The outage will impact:

Shinnecock Ln., Wedge Ct., Royal Troon Ct., Cypress Point Ct., Medinah Ln., St. Andrews Ct., Elks Path Ln., Long Cove Ct., Maidstone Ct., Kingston Heath Ct., Oglebay Ct., Wentworth Ln., Quaker Ridge Dr., Bent Creek Ct., Grand Victoria Ct., and Colonial Dr. (west of Shinnecock Ln. only).

As part of the project, some homes will have experienced outages on Tuesday along La Quinta Ct., Shoal Creek Cir., Turnberry Ct., Preston Tr., and Carnoustie Ct.