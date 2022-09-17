11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says

An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in need of medical assistance, police said.

When they arrived, they found the 11-year-old unresponsive.

Investigators learned the child had been playing in a large pile of dirt in the front yard of a home and was digging a hole or tunnel when the dirt collapsed on him, trapping him beneath the surface of the dirt.

JSO said several neighbors helped pull the child out from under the dirt.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department paramedics rushed the child to a hospital, where he died.

Police said there are no signs of foul play “as this appears to be a very sad and tragic accident.”

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the tragic loss of their child,” JSO Sgt. Hopely said.