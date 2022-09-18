Teen, woman shot in drive-by at house party on Northside: JSO

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said responded to calls after a reported shooting Duval Rd. around 3:30 a.m.

JSO said the victims were outside of a house party when a car drove by and started shooting. The car then drove away in an unknown direction.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her early 20s and a man in his late teens with several gunshot wounds.

Both victims are in surgery with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO is interviewing witnesses for more information. No suspect is in custody.

If anyone has any information, please contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS