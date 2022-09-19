TELL US: How do you feel about the Jaguars after Sunday’s win?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars were at the top of their game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, defeating them 24-0. It’s Doug Pederson’s first win as head coach, and it gave Jaguars fans a jolt of excitement about the team.

