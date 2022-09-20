Indictment charges Naval commander from Jacksonville with distributing child sex abuse videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Naval commander accused of distributing child sex abuse videos was indicted, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The indictment charges Gregory Edward McLean, 38, of Jacksonville, with two counts of distributing videos depicting the sexual assault of children and one count of possessing files depicting the sexual abuse of young children, said Roger B. Handberg, United States attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

If convicted, according to prosecutors, McLean faces a minimum prison term of five years, and up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.

The indictment also notifies McLean that the U.S. intends to forfeit two cellphones, a Western Digital hard drive and a USB drive — which are alleged to have been used in the commission of the offenses.

The case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Rhode Island State Police, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors said McLean, who was arrested Monday, is being detained pending trial.

At one point, he was part of the leadership of the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul when he was a lieutenant commander about two years ago, according to a post on the Naval League of Minnesota website.