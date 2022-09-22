Man dies after falling from ladder in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly man was found dead Monday morning after falling from a ladder while working on repairs in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a call at a home on San Marco Boulevard concerning a man suffering from a head injury. When first responders arrived at the scene, JSO said, the man was unresponsive. The man died from his injuries, police said.

A witness, who was not assisting the man with repairs, told officers that the man was working on repairs on the home at the time of the incident. It’s uncertain if the man lived in the home or if he was working as a contractor.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall off the ladder.

Police are investigating the incident but said there were no indications of foul play.