Man suspected of murdering woman accused her of lying and cheating, according to police report

Isaiah Greene, 18, also told someone he didn’t mean to do it, according to the police report

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report details what suspect Isaiah Greene, 18, said to an acquaintance before he was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Greene was arrested Tuesday after a woman’s body was found the day before at a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood.

The woman’s body was found in a home on West 33rd Street where Greene lives. The police report says he called someone and told them “she’s lying and cheating on me” and “I didn’t mean to do it.” The person on the phone told police that Greene said he was going to kill himself.

Police found the dead woman in the back bedroom, wrapped in a shower curtain and a towel. The report says she had trauma to the head.

The police report says earlier in the day Greene texted a person telling them not to bring anyone to the home and to give him a call. Greene was arrested on 44th Street West.

