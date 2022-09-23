Men charged with murder in 2019 deadly shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are facing charges of second-degree murder following the conclusion of a 2019 investigation, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said police were called to Flanders Street on Nov. 23, 2019 after a call about someone being shot. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“Information in this case was minimal and attempts to identify the suspect were slow to develop,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “However, assigned detectives persevered, and their investigative efforts continued for nearly three years and have now paid off.”

Two men were identified as suspects. They were identified as Shawn Donzell Bossard, 27, and Jeffery Lorenzo Herring Jr., 28.

Bossard was in jail on unrelated charges and he was additionally arrested for second-degree murder, JSO said. Herring was also charged with second-degree murder and he was located in Leon County. He will be moved to Duval County.