19-year-old shot in East Arlington, driven to hospital, JSO says

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting off Brookwood Bluff Road near Monument and St. Johns Bluff Roads, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

The teen was shot “in the lower extremities” and was driven to a hospital on University Boulevard, police said. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the suspected shooter is in custody and they are not searching for anyone else. So far, no one has been arrested.

Police did not say whether the suspected shooter and victim are connected.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.