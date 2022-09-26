Woman in critical condition after being pulled from rough surf at Jacksonville Beach

A woman had to be rescued from the waters off Jacksonville Beach on Sunday and was in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A woman was in critical condition after being pulled from rough surf on Sunday in Jacksonville Beach, officials said.

In total, seven people had to be rescued from the waters off the beach near Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday due to strong rip currents in the area.

Rip current risk was high on Sunday, prompting a red flag warning, but it was expected to be moderate on Monday and Tuesday with surf in the 2-3 foot range, according to the National Weather Service. That means life-threatening rip currents are still possible in the surf zone.

The rescues come as the area prepares for more rough ocean conditions due to approaching Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact Northeast Florida later this week.

The condition of the woman pulled from the water Sunday was not known to News4JAX as of Monday afternoon.