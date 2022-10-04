71º

JSO Dive Team pulls body from pond after witnesses hear man screaming at complex on Jacksonville’s Southside

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on Jacksonville’s Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a pond on Jacksonville’s Southside Tuesday morning after witnesses called 911 when they heard screaming coming from the water, said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit Sgt. James Hopely.

Witnesses called 911 around 4:57 a.m. after they heard a man screaming for help at a retention pond near a complex on Southside Boulevard south of Baymeadows Road, Hopely said. One good Samaritan attempted to rescue the man from the water, but he was unsuccessful, Hopely said.

Personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, officers with JSO, and the JSO Dive Team responded to the area to assist. The dive team recovered the body of an adult man in his 30s around 6:20 a.m., Hopely said.

JSO said there did not appear to be any obvious signs of foul play. The cause of death is not yet known.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units, alongside the Medical Examiner’s Office, are conducting an investigation.

