Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm.

It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the depression with winds of 35 mph.

The depression is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. A fairly constant motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, but the depression has some potential to become a tropical storm tonight or on Wednesday. The next name on the 2022 storm list is ‘Julia’.

The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night.

The depression is the first system to develop since Ian devastated portions of Florida last week.

It is expected to remain at sea and not impact land.