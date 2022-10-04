Woman, 27, arrested for romantic relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy

CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having a romantic relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding.

Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.

News4JAX first told you about the allegations in August. Now, according to an arrest warrant for Libby Chrome – we’re learning she is 27-years-old and the teenager was 16-years-old.

It says the romantic relationship began in March of this year while the teen was at the academy.

Chrome worked at Florida Youth Challenge Academy, also known as FLYCA, as a supervisor or a cadre of cadets. It’s a place where troubled teens go to get their lives back on track.

According to the arrest affidavit in March of 2022, Chrome took advantage of at least one 16-year-old girl at the academy and the relationship continued after the teen graduated. The Clay County Sheriffs Office was alerted in April 2022 of the allegations.

A parent who says her child was also abused by another cadre at the academy is speaking out. She’s asked not to be identified, for her safety. She had this to say about Chrome’s arrest.

“I am happy that she is being held accountable,” the parent said. “I just want everything to be out in the open and for justice for all that were involved in any type of abuse by these adults.”

Documents show investigators talked to the 16-year-old, and they read her phone messages, emails and even a love note between her and Chrome.

An investigator for the case wrote: “the defendant had a relationship of a romantic nature with a student/victim while being in a position of authority.”

Records show Chrome has been in a position of power before, working as a corrections officer in another county.

This parent told News4JAX, her child was also the victim of an inappropriate relationship multiple times, this year and wants justice.

She says the nine to ten incidents all happened in one month. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating these allegations.

As the investigations continue, Chrome’s arrest may be the first but may not be the last.

Chrome’s attorney is trying to get her bond reduced below $200 thousand. There is a motion hearing October 10 and another review on November 7.

The academy has acknowledged the investigation before but is limited to what can be said until the investigation is over.

When News4JAX spoke with a person at Camp Blanding they said they were making changes to make sure the teens are safe but overall it has been a very successful program.

If you know someone who may have been a victim, we would like to hear from you. Email jharris@wjxt.com