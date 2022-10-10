Man found guilty of murder in deadly shooting of 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been found guilty of murder and other charges associated with the death of a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl, court documents show.

Records show on Friday that Johnathan David Hall was found guilty of first-degree murder as well as three counts of attempted murder in the second-degree. He’d pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hall was one of three people who were arrested in the shooting death of Kearria Attison, who police said was in a car during an exchange of gunfire.

Police said based on their investigation and surveillance video from the scene, an argument between two groups of people escalated into a physical fight, which led to the shooting.

Investigators said the feud was over money -- $180.

Hall has a sentencing hearing set for Nov. 8.