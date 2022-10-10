Man who impregnated child in 1994 facing new sexual battery charge in separate case, court records show

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced an arrest in an alleged sexual assault that happened a little more than three decades ago.

Raney Richardson Sr., 68, of Jacksonville, is charged with capital sexual battery. The charge carries a penalty of life in prison if convicted.

According to the arrest report, the sexual assault happened in 1989 when the victim was a young child in the fourth grade and Richardson was in his early 30s.

The report states that the victim was spending the night at Richardson’s home and was sleeping in the same bedroom with his children when Richardson entered the room and sexually abused her. Specific details of the alleged abuse are too graphic to mention.

Based on how the redacted arrest report was written, it appeared the victim was older when she allowed police to record a phone interview with Richardson. The following verbatim is from that recording, according to the arrest report:

Victim: “I was calling you because I just wanted to talk to you about what happened to me when we were younger and I’m just keeping this between you and me. I just really wanted closure, or you know why you did that like you know.”

Richardson: “I don’t know.”

Victim: “I just would like for you to apologize and it’s just between you and me, but I just needed closure.”

Richardson: (mumbles)

Victim: “Say that again”

Richardson: “I said I really do apologize.”

Victim: “Thank you for apologizing.”

Richardson: “I was messed up. God. I think about that (mumbles). Just don’t know what to do.”

The rest of the recorded conversation dove into graphic details about the alleged sexual abuse, which the victim tried to get Richardson to remember, the arrest report shows. She even told Richardson about the struggles she had trying to get her family to believe her story of what happened to her and how the abuse forever changed her life.

After the victim hung up the phone with Richardson, a detective contacted the National Crime Information Center, or NCIC, to request a criminal history of Richardson. NCIC came back with a 1994 arrest for a sexual offense involving a child. Duval County court records show that Richardson was convicted of lewd and lascivious assault in that 1994 case. According to the arrest report, the victim in that case was sexually abused more than one time by Richardson and became pregnant by him. Richardson was sentenced to nine months in jail, followed by two years of supervised probation.

As for the 1989 case against Richardson, the arrest report states that the address location of where that alleged assault took place no longer exists because of road changes over the decades.

Detectives said Richardson was arrested Tuesday in that sexual abuse incident that occurred in 1989, and as of Monday, he remained in the Duval County jail on a $250,000 bond.