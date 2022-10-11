Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Bay of Campeche

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday evening in the Bay of Campeche, with Tropical Storm Watches posted for part of the east coast of Mexico.

The 5 p.m. advisory had Karl with winds of 40 mph.

Karl is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or so. A gradual turn to the west and west-southwest is expected on Wednesday evening and a turn to the southwest is forecast on Thursday morning. On the forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico on Thursday.

Gradual strengthening is expected for the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Watches are now in effect for the the east coast of Mexico from Cabo Rojo southward to Puerto Veracruz.

Karl is 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Julia formed last week in the Caribbean before pushing into Central America last weekend.

The storm will stay in the Bay of Campeche and not impact the United States or Florida.

Hurricane season concludes on November 30.