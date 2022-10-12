Man killed in crash on I-95 in St. Johns County

A South Carolina man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 315.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 42-year-old driver was headed south when he drifted across the lanes and into the grass. He continued into a wooded area before striking a tree.

Additional details were not released.

