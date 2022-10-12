Study: Jacksonville ranks #3 in cities that swear the most in the U.S.

Jacksonville ranks as the #3 U.S. city that swears the most

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new study found the average American swears about 21 times each day. But apparently, in Jacksonville, you’ll hear more curse words than in other cities.

Jacksonville ranked number three when it came to the cities that swear the most. Columbus, Ohio ranked number one and Las Vegas number two.

The average Jacksonvillian swears 28 times per day, according to the study. Residents in Phoenix swore the least — at 14 times per day.

The survey measured the responses of 1,549 American residents from the 30 largest cities in the country July 11-12, 2022. Participants were required to live in their city for at least one year.

