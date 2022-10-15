JSO: Shooting on Westside, victim expected to be OK

Jacksonville, Fla. – Last night at 11 p.m., police were notified of a shooting at the 800 block of Mackinaw Street.

Police located a victim in her late 40s suffering from several gunshot wounds to her stomach.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by JFRD with non-life threatening injuries.

She’s expected to be OK.

Police have detained a subject on scene who will be questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.