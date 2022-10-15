Tracking More Great Weather for Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Our great stretch of weather continues into the start of the weekend. Some areas of fog will be possible early, but that will burn off by mid-morning. Expect mostly sunny skies today with comfortable highs in the mid 80s.

The weather also looks nice this evening, with mostly clear skies and temps falling into the 60s. Overnight lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will feature a bit more warmth, as sunshine again bathes the region. The dry weather will continue with highs pushing into the upper 80s.

A strong cold front will move in late Monday, bringing clouds and scattered showers to the area. A few storms will also be possible, with highs in the mid 80s.

The front will exit the area on Tuesday, resulting in clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Highs for Tuesday will only be in the mid 70s.

Some of the coolest air of the season moves in for the middle of next week. We’ll see highs in the 60s and 70s, with morning lows in the 40s.

Make it a great Saturday!