Videos showing people surprised over voter fraud arrests puts rights for Florida felons in focus

FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by local police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, after DeSantis announced charges against the suspects in August as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Election day is less than a month away and News4JAX wants to make sure voters know their rights at the ballot box.

This comes after newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges against the suspects in August as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit.

Tampa police carrying out the first arrests of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security force were surprised and almost sympathetic. “I’ve never seen these charges before in my entire life,” one officer said. https://t.co/iSgwi0BOf6 pic.twitter.com/druNvCU7Ev — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) October 18, 2022

The videos are now raising questions for those in Florida who have concerns about whether or not they can vote in the midterms.

News4JAX spoke to an organization that says it wants to make sure that not only these voters’ voices are heard but that the voices of ex-convicted felons understand why leadership in their community matters.

Clearing up the confusion, that’s Jeff Witt’s goal as he works around the clock to serve the ex-offenders of Jacksonville. One of his missions with the Prisoners of Christ organization this election season is to make sure they all know their rights.

“There’s a lot of confusion on who can and who cannot vote. Most of our guys coming right out of prison have done a decade or more. And so they’re being told, hey, your rights have been restored, you get to vote,” Witt said.

A woman seen in the bodycam video released this week is a convicted felon who was arrested for alleged voter fraud for voting in the 2020 election.

The problem — she received a voter registration card from the supervisor of elections so she believed she was OK to cast a ballot. But she ended up in handcuffs anyway.

“So that’s very different than a person who fraudulently votes five times, that’s an individual who received a voter’s card if everything in that story is true, voted because they thought they were allowed to,” Witt said.

In 2018, Florida voted in favor of an amendment that states people convicted of murder and certain crimes are not eligible to have their rights restored. It also states that an ineligible felon who wrongfully votes is in violation of the law if they willfully submit any false voter registration information.

But what are those rights? Attorney Curtis Fallgatter explained.

“They have every right to vote if they’ve completed their sentence. You know, if it’s not a murder case or a sex crime felony,” Fallgatter said. “But the conundrum there is under the act that the legislature passed to take that away from them completely incentives now include paying court costs and fines. So now they got to research that and try to figure out if they owe money, and if they do, can they afford it?”

And Fallgatter said most do their time and are unaware.

“And there may be $100 court costs or $100, fine or $5 fines sitting out there. But they don’t know that that’s part of their sentence. They think they’ve completed their sentence. So in all good faith, they are out there voting, because that’s what the amendment permitted until the legislature took that away from them,” Fallgatter said.

Fallgatter advises anyone with questions about voting eligibility to double-check with the court system, elections office or an attorney first before showing up to the polls.