Man tells JSO he was hit by stray bullet while walking by Jacksonville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young man is expected to recover after he told police he was hit by a stray bullet in the Springfield area Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a shooting on East 13th Street around midnight where they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded and transported the man to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told investigators he was walking by a park nearby when he heard multiple shots and realized he had been shot. He was not able to provide any suspect information, JSO said.

JSO is now investigating and a scene has not been found.

If anyone has any information, contact the non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.