Vehicle flipped upside down after I-95 crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle was flipped on its roof Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-95 north near the State Road 207 exit.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, but what appeared to be a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office cruiser could be seen at the scene of the crash with apparent damage. News4JAX has asked the Sheriff’s Office if a deputy was involved and is waiting to hear back.

The crash shut down two northbound lanes and is causing backups in both directions.