Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times while sitting in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s was shot several times Monday evening while sitting in his car in a Northside neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the man was sitting in a car with another person on Golf Forest Drive when they were approached by two unknown men, a dispute ensued and at least one of the men fired a gun.

The suspects left the scene on foot.

The victim is in surgery, but in stable condition, according to JSO. The other person was not harmed in the incident.

JSO is conducting an investigation.

If you have any information in regard to the shooting, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. You can also stay anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.