4-month-old boy killed in Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – An infant boy was killed and a man and woman were seriously hurt Thursday afternoon in a crash in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A report from FHP says a driver was traveling north on U.S. 441 and approaching Southwest Hillcrest Street. An SUV was also headed north and was slowing to turn onto Hillcrest Street ahead of the other vehicle.

The first vehicle failed to stop, coliding with the rear of the SUV, FHP said.

The other two occupants of the SUV, who were said to have serious injuries, were identified as a 65-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, both of Lake City. The driver of the other vehicle, a 61-year-old man, was not injured, FHP said.