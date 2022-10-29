4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in serious condition.

The 24-year-old driver and four children ages 10 and younger suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

Only a 1-year-old was in a child restraint or seat belt, the report said. No one else in the SUV was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the SUV was heading north on County Road 309 at River Tee Drive about 9:30 p.m. Friday when the vehicle ran off the road to the right. The driver overcorrected the vehicle back onto the road, traveling into the oncoming lane.

The SUV rotated, ran off the other side of the road, flipped and hit a tree.

The four children and three adults in the SUV were all thrown from the vehicle in the crash, troopers said.