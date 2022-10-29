Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but the man died there. The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the man, who was found right outside of the property of the Saddle Brook Landing Apartment Homes.

Police said they had no suspect info, and they are speaking with people who live in the area.

“At this time I will tell the public to always remain vigilant, aways protect yourself, beware of your surroundings, lock your car doors at night, lock your house at night and just take care of one another,” Russell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.