His 4-year-old brother relied on blood donors while fighting leukemia. Now, he’s donating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One local blood bank said Sunday it is an urgent need for people to give blood.

Jacksonville is in “emergency” mode for donations.

Karim Zarak donated blood for the first time on Sunday.

“Even though it is a small thing, it matters to a lot of people and parents. We do not know what they are going through. It is a really good way to give back,” Zarak said.

It’s personal for Zarak. His 4-year-old brother died several years ago from leukemia. His family relied on blood donors to help him.

“It is really heartwarming for me. It makes me feel like I am doing a good thing,” he said.

LifeSouth is hoping more people can be like Zarak. That’s why it has been hosting blood donation events.

James Skahn with LifeSouth says Jacksonville is in “emergency need of blood.”

“We do not have enough regular donors in the area for the supply that we go through here,” he said.

Emergency need is when the blood bank has less than a two-day supply of blood to give to the city and a minimum of six hospitals it serves.

That blood can be used to help those hurt by Hurricane Ian, traumas and blood transfusions, including those battling sickle cell disease.

“We need every type of blood, especially in Jacksonville. There is not a single type of person that I will say, oh do not bother donating. We need it,” Skahn said. “If you come here to donate blood today or tomorrow, you’ll be able to get three different things. One will be one of these t-shirts. Another thing is a $10 gift card, and lastly you will be able to get a tree planted in your name in Uganda. You’ll be able to scan your phone with this QR code to be able to see exactly where that tree will be planted.”

With his donation, Zarak can save up to three people’s lives.

“I am really happy that it will help other people and their families and make them happy if it is going to save lives,” Zarak said.

The first-timer is now convinced to do these two or three times a year.