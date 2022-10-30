Slowly improving weather today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Clouds were prevalent in the morning hours, but some sunshine is expected during the afternoon. The threat for drizzle and light rain will also diminish, with warmer highs in the upper 70s.

This evening, some clouds will remain in place with dry conditions. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.

For Halloween, a blend of sun and clouds are expected with some scattered showers. It looks like Trick-or-Treating will be mostly dry, with the highest chance for rain in SE Georgia. Highs for Halloween will be in the low 80s, with evening temps in the 70s.

Drier weather does arrive Tuesday behind a cold front, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures for Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will return midweek as moisture works back into the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The threat for rain will continue into Thursday and Friday with a blend of sun and clouds.