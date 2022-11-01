Man charged with murder in ‘random’ shooting that left Westside resident dead, JSO says

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Keith Hubbard is now charged with murder in the death of a man.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced a man is now charged with murder after what police described as a “random” shooting this summer on the city’s Westside that left a resident dead.

Keith Bernard Hubbard, 38, was arrested in July on one count of attempted murder and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. JSO Chief of Investigations Brian Kee said at the time that a murder charge was pending.

According to JSO, homicide detectives continued to investigate, and on Oct. 27, a murder charge was filed against Hubbard.

Around 9 a.m. July 7, Kee said, 911 callers reported gunshots in a wooded area between Wesconnett Boulevard and Pernecia Drive. Kee said a man armed with a rifle was firing shots, and when another man exited his home on Pernecia Drive to see what the gunfire was about, the 30-year-old resident was shot and killed.

“We don’t believe that these two knew each other,” Kee said.

Around the time of the killing, according to JSO, another resident was calling police and lowering his blinds when he made contact with the shooter, who then fired rounds toward that person’s home, as well. That resident was not hit, Kee said.

Police and K-9 officers arrived at the scene and located the gunman, who was believed to be lying on his rifle, according to Kee. He said a K-9 engaged the man, who began to fight the dog.

“Striking him, potentially trying to gouge them, gouge his eyes,” Kee said. “Officers then try to get him handcuffed while the K-9 was trying to apprehend him. He was kicking and punching.”

Police then used a stun gun on the man, Kee said. After a struggle, according to Kee, the man — who was later identified as Hubbard — was handcuffed and taken into custody.

He was transported to a hospital and underwent surgery, Kee said.

No officers were hurt in the incident, News4JAX was told.

Kee said it appeared to be a random incident.

“It does appear random,” Kee said. “There’s no connection that we can find at this point so far.”

As of Tuesday, Hubbard was being held in the Duval County jail without bond, online jail records show.