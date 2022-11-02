Ditch your electronic & household hazardous waste safely at city collection event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Got a drawer full of old mobile phones, pagers or rechargeable batteries you’re not sure what to do with?
What about those old computer monitors, keyboards and VCRs in the closet?
The city of Jacksonville has a solution for you.
The city’s Solid Waste Division will host a household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste (e-waste) mobile collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ed Austin Regional Park at 3450 Monument Road in East Arlington.
Residents can take items, like chemicals and small appliances, to be properly disposed of. For a list of future dates and sites, visit https://www.coj.net/departments/public-works/solid-waste/remote-collection-events.aspx.
Items that will be accepted include:
Household Hazardous Waste
- Pesticides, pool chemicals, or any other type of chemicals or acids
- Car parts, antifreeze, motor oil* or used oil filters
- Gas, propane, kerosene, or diesel fuel/tanks
- Fireworks, flares, fire extinguishers, gun powder or ammunition
- Drain cleaners, paint*, varnish, shellac, thinners or strippers
- Thermometers or thermostats
- Car batteries or rechargeable batteries
- Photographic chemicals
- Fertilizer
- Aerosol cans
- Fluorescent or Compact Fluorescent (CFL) lights/tubes/bulb
E-Waste
- Televisions
- Computer monitors
- Computer terminal
- CPUs
- Keyboards
- Printers
- Scanners
- Stereo equipment
- Radios
- VCRs
- DVDs
- Camcorders
- Desk and mobile phones
- Pagers
- Power tools
- Small kitchen appliances
- Health and beauty appliances
As a reminder, residents can dispose of household hazardous waste and e-waste year-round at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility (2675 Commonwealth Ave. – 32254), Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additional general information about HHW and e-waste collection is available on the Solid Waste Division’s website at https://www.coj.net/departments/public-works/solid-waste/disposal-operations/household-hazardous-wastes-(hhw).
*Disposal of paint and motor oil: Limits are 27 gallons of paint and/or 27 gallons of motor oil in a 30-day period per Duval County resident.