Ditch your electronic & household hazardous waste safely at city collection event

(Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Got a drawer full of old mobile phones, pagers or rechargeable batteries you’re not sure what to do with?

What about those old computer monitors, keyboards and VCRs in the closet?

The city of Jacksonville has a solution for you.

The city’s Solid Waste Division will host a household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste (e-waste) mobile collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ed Austin Regional Park at 3450 Monument Road in East Arlington.

Residents can take items, like chemicals and small appliances, to be properly disposed of. For a list of future dates and sites, visit https://www.coj.net/departments/public-works/solid-waste/remote-collection-events.aspx.

Items that will be accepted include:

Household Hazardous Waste

Pesticides, pool chemicals, or any other type of chemicals or acids

Car parts, antifreeze, motor oil* or used oil filters

Gas, propane, kerosene, or diesel fuel/tanks

Fireworks, flares, fire extinguishers, gun powder or ammunition

Drain cleaners, paint*, varnish, shellac, thinners or strippers

Thermometers or thermostats

Car batteries or rechargeable batteries

Photographic chemicals

Fertilizer

Aerosol cans

Fluorescent or Compact Fluorescent (CFL) lights/tubes/bulb

E-Waste

Televisions

Computer monitors

Computer terminal

CPUs

Keyboards

Printers

Scanners

Stereo equipment

Radios

VCRs

DVDs

Camcorders

Desk and mobile phones

Pagers

Power tools

Small kitchen appliances

Health and beauty appliances

As a reminder, residents can dispose of household hazardous waste and e-waste year-round at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility (2675 Commonwealth Ave. – 32254), Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional general information about HHW and e-waste collection is available on the Solid Waste Division’s website at https://www.coj.net/departments/public-works/solid-waste/disposal-operations/household-hazardous-wastes-(hhw).

*Disposal of paint and motor oil: Limits are 27 gallons of paint and/or 27 gallons of motor oil in a 30-day period per Duval County resident.