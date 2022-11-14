JSO: Man dead, another hospitalized after attempting to run from traffic crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a serious crash Monday morning in Jacksonville’s Crystal Springs area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit said.

Officials said it happened at the intersection of Crystal Springs and Hammond Boulevards.

Investigators said a man was speeding when he ran a red light and hit another car. The second car burst into flames and the driver died at the scene.

Police said the first driver tried to run but was caught by officials nearby. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO Traffic Homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

This marks the 149th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.