JSO investigates shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers say when they arrived at N. Myrtle Ave. just before midnight they found a woman in her mid-thirties shot in the upper torso.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where she is undergoing surgery.

Witnesses told police that an argument happened between the woman and a male that led to a gun being fired and hitting the woman. The man left the scene in an unknown direction.

JSO is canvassing the area looking for potential witnesses and video surveillance to help identify the man.

If anyone has any information, please contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904)-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.