Local News

Clay County deputies looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Vayda Ayson Lind last seen being picked up in silver sedan in area of Sand Crane Court, Sheiff’s Office says

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Clay County, Missing teen
Vayda Ayson Lind (Provided by Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for the community’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

Vayda Ayson Lind, 14, was last seen being picked up in a silver sedan in the area of Sand Crane Court wearing a black hoodie, baggie blue jeans and a black backpack with the word “NOVA” in white letters, according to deputies.

She is described as being 5 foot, 3 inches tall; weighing 110 pounds; and having brown/black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 904-264-6512. You can also remain anonymous and submit a tip on the SaferWatch app.

