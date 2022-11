Part of Old Kings Road was blocked off Monday night following a crash, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash Monday night on Old Kings Road near Union Heights Road in the Picketville area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m.

At last check, police said, Old Kings Road was shut down in both directions from Pritchard Road to Moncrief Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more information at a media briefing.