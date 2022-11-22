Community will come together Saturday to remember victims of Club Q shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville community members will come together on Saturday to remember the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.

Paige Mahogany Parks is asking community members to come out and honor the lives lost and those injured.

The vigil is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at Friendship Fountain. (Address: 1015 Museum Circle)

If you have any questions you are asked to call Parks at 334-560-9239.