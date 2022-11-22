News4JAX celebrates love with community during 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday had a gloomy start after the community woke up to the news of yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community.

Five people were killed and 17 others were hit by bullets after a rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Among the victims included a loving boyfriend, a 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform, and a mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Click here to read about all five victims.

Sunday was also Transgender Day of Remembrance — a day that is already in place to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

With emotions flying, River City Pride knew it was imperative that community members came out to walk and watch, celebrating love and strength in Duval County.

News4JAX employees and family members walked, gave out fans, shirts, stickers, high-fives and hugs, lots of puppy love, and met new friends during a day that celebrates friendship and diversity with Pride in November!

The parade is usually held in October but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The parade began at Willowbranch Park and ended on Park Street in Five Points.

WJXT & CW17 were proud media sponsors during the 2022 River City Pride festival and parade in the Riverside/Five Points area.

