NICU babies celebrate Thanksgiving with handmade costumes at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital NICU nurses dressed up NICU babies for Thanksgiving.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – It doesn’t get butter than this.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital were dressed up in their Thanksgiving best by NICU nurses.

The babies were dressed as turkeys and pumpkins — sporting fall colors this week.

