NICU babies celebrate Thanksgiving with handmade costumes at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital NICU nurses dressed up NICU babies for Thanksgiving.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – It doesn’t get butter than this.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital were dressed up in their Thanksgiving best by NICU nurses.

The babies were dressed as turkeys and pumpkins — sporting fall colors this week.

The photos are sure to put a smile on your face!

To see more adorable photos scroll through the photos or click the link above.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

